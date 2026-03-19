A team from University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) has visited Jersey’s Highlands College as part of a peer review agreement between the institutes.
During the visit, the Manx team (alongside counterparts from The Guernsey Institute) took part in an intensive programme of activities analysing and reviewing all parts of the Jersey college’s offering including the facilities, student experience, adult education, curriculum, quality of teaching and learning, operations and strategic objectives. A report on the outcomes was then compiled.
UCM Principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We’re pleased to work with the colleges in Jersey and Guernsey; as well as supporting our peers in Jersey to provide an independent review for their work, it’s also a great opportunity for our teams to reflect on the service we provide.
‘Both Channel Island colleges have similarities to us at UCM and operate in similar markets so it’s highly comparable.’
Highlands College Principal Jo Terry-Marchant added: ‘We’re grateful to the teams from the Isle of Man and Guernsey for visiting Jersey to conduct the review for us this year.
‘The review, which last took place in Jersey three years ago, is an important part of our quality assurance processes; it adds another layer of external evaluation to ensure we continue to provide the very best education and training we can.
‘Last year we found it insightful to visit UCM and no doubt the team from the Isle of Man have taken lots away from their visit to Jersey.’
The review takes place annually, rotating between Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Since the initial peer review, which took place before the Covid-19 pandemic, the three colleges have taken part in two reviews at UCM, two reviews in Jersey and one review in Guernsey.