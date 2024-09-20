University College Isle of Man (UCM) will be holding a networking event for professionals in the island’s hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy industries.
This event is an opportunity for salon owners, managers, and industry representatives to connect, share ideas and meet with UCM’s creative and leisure industries faculty.
It will take place on Monday, October 7, between 10am and midday.
Attendees can enjoy coffee and pastries as they engage in valuable conversations aimed at enhancing the future of hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy education in the Isle of Man.
Liza Nicholson, UCM’s assistant programme manager for the creative and leisure industries faculty said: ‘This gathering will provide an informal yet insightful environment to discuss the training needs of the industry.
‘We’re excited to explore potential new curriculum offerings and hear directly from businesses in our community about what they need most.’
One of the key topics of discussion will be the introduction of an upskilling course in men’s haircutting, planned for 2025.
This course is designed to help qualified hairdressers refine and expand their skill sets, and feedback from attendees will play a crucial role in shaping course content and delivery.
In addition to curriculum development, UCM is eager to hear insights about its work experience programme, which has been a vital part of the training process for students over the past two academic years.
Many local salons have supported this initiative, providing students with real-world experience and a deeper understanding of the industry’s day-to-day demands.
The feedback gathered from this event will help improve the program for both students and the businesses involved.
Salon owners, managers and representatives who want to attend need to confirm by Tuesday, September 24 by emailing [email protected] or calling 648218.
This event promises to be a key opportunity for industry professionals to voice their needs and contribute to the growth and development of hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy training in the island.