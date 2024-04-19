A ‘Sustainability in the Workplace’ workshop will be hosted by University College Isle of Man (UCM) on Friday, April 26.
The latest in UCM’s Learn4Life continued professional development series will be held at the Homefield Road Campus, beginning at 9.30am.
Nancy Shefford, sustainability officer at asset management company Capital International, will lead a presentation about the benefits of sustainable working, sharing the secrets of some of the Douglas firm’s successes.
Nancy was promoted to sustainability officer in July last year having been on the organisation’s sustainability committee for three years.
She has since completed various sustainability qualifications including the ACCA Sustainability for Finance and CISI Professional Assessment in Sustainable and Responsible Investment. She has worked in the finance industry for more than seven years, has completed her ACCA studies and is a UCM alumni.
Following the presentation, attendees will have opportunity to find out more about UCM’s sustainability-related courses including Level 2 Green Environment and Sustainability, Level 3 Certificate in Domestic Energy Assessment, Level 4 Retro Fit, Electric Vehicle and Eco Plastering, as well as an opportunity to network.
Nancy said: ‘I’m delighted to be teaming up with UCM for the latest Learn4Life event to shine a spotlight on the importance and impact sustainability can have for business and in the workplace.
‘I’m extremely proud to be part of the sustainability-focussed initiatives at Capital International which not only benefit the environment but have a significant benefit to our business.
‘I can’t overestimate the importance for shareholders, business owners, directors, managers and employees to get on board with fostering a culture of a sustainable mindset in order to secure our future.’
Kerry Birchall, who manages the Adult Learning provision at UCM, added: ‘We’re looking forward to Nancy’s presentation and hearing some of the successes Capital International has had with their initiatives.
‘The Learn4Life events give everyone industry an opportunity to find out more about some key topics and see how they can upskill themselves or their teams.’