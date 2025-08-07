University College Isle of Man (UCM) has appointed Kayleigh McKay as student services manager.
Kayleigh will succeed Lulu Gillow who recently retired.
Kayleigh brings more than 15 years of experience in supporting young people, most recently at charity St Christopher’s secure care home in the island.
In her new role, Kayleigh will lead the student services team in providing comprehensive pastoral support, overseeing the tutorial programme, and offering information, advice, and guidance on topics such as relationships, wellbeing, and finances.
The team also actively engages students in enrichment and extra-curricular activities.
Talking about the appointment, UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘The student services team plays a vital role in supporting our learners.
‘Young people face numerous challenges, especially during the transitional phase into adulthood. Our team works diligently to keep students focused on their studies amidst these challenges, and we are thrilled to welcome Kayleigh to the team.’
Kayleigh added: ‘I am excited to join UCM, a place that truly transforms the lives of many young people.
‘I look forward to contributing to the positive impact on students' lives and supporting the team in delivering a broad range of services.’
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news—whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort— share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!