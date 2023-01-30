Greg Watson has joined International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) in the newly-created role of chief technology officer.
The position also comes with a seat on the investment, savings and protection solutions company’s executive committee.
Mr Watson has 30 years’ IT experience within international financial services.
In his previous role, he was the CTO at Sainsbury’s Bank, based in Edinburgh.
Prior to that, he spent 24 years with Standard Life, including spells leading the technology architecture team in Standard Life’s Canadian operation in Montreal and as chief architect of the company’s German business.
He is looking forward to new challenges at IFGL.
He said: ‘I was attracted to the international nature of the IFGL business and the group’s consistent and ambitious strategy to grow.
‘I believe technology should be central to supporting an organisation to achieve its aspirations. Putting a CTO on the executive team is a really progressive move and sends a clear signal that technology is at the heart of the business.’
IFGL chief executive officer David Kneeshaw said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Greg to IFGL. At our heart, we are a relationship business and key to that is providing the highest quality of service.
‘Harnessing helpful and relevant technology will help us revolutionise how we provide support and information to our customers.’
Outside of work, Mr Watson is married with two daughters. He is a keen skier and motorcyclist and is looking forward to enjoying the TT.
He said: ‘I was delighted to find out that one of the IFGL companies, RL360, is the longest-running TT sponsor and will once again be the title sponsor for the 2023 Superstock race.’