Residents are being urged to report any sightings of Asian hornets following a confirmed case across the Irish Sea in Northern Ireland.
The Isle of Man Government says the non-native, invasive species poses a serious threat to honeybees and other pollinators, which are vital for food production and healthy ecosystems. There is also a public health concern for people who may be allergic to insect stings.
While the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has not received any reports of Asian hornets on the island, it is asking residents to familiarise themselves with the insect’s distinctive features – a dark thorax, yellow-tipped legs and an orange face.
In response to rising reports in the UK, DEFA has been monitoring 10 sites across the island since March, working with the Isle of Man Beekeepers’ Federation.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber said: ‘The sighting in County Down, and others in England, highlight the risk of this species reaching the Isle of Man. Early detection is crucial. By reporting any sightings, residents play a vital role in protecting our native pollinators, which are essential to our environment and agriculture.’
Last year Mrs Barber said DEFA was working closely with UK teams, with monthly alerts issued across the British Isles. She added that awareness campaigns have been held and that training and equipment are in place to help eradicate the species if found on the island.
The Asian hornet was first recorded in France in 2004, with the first confirmed UK sighting in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, in 2016. The insects are native to China and southeast Asia, but there have since been reports in parts of southeast England and, more recently, in Preston.
Members of the public are advised not to approach or disturb the insects. Any suspected sightings should be reported immediately to DEFA, ideally with a photograph, by calling the Ecosystem Policy Team on 01624 651577.