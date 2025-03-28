Zurich on the Isle of Man is inviting young people to apply for its 2025 Summer Internship Programme, offering nine paid placements in a range of business areas.
The initiative, now in its third year, gives school leavers, students and graduates the opportunity to gain valuable work experience at Zurich House, the company’s office at the Isle of Man Business Park.
Open to anyone aged 16 and over by April 1, 2025, the programme aims to provide practical experience, help build new skills and introduce participants to potential career paths within the global insurance industry. Zurich says the initiative has already helped some former interns secure permanent roles within the business.
Karen Mercer, Head of HR at Zurich on the Isle of Man, said: ‘Our Summer Internship Programme is now in its third year, and we have received a lot of positive feedback from previous participants. It’s also been rewarding for us to meet and work with enthusiastic, talented interns who have all made a positive impact during their time with us.
‘For 2025, all of the interns will be given real-world experience, with the chance to expand their professional networks, and explore career opportunities.’
Successful applicants will take on roles across nine different departments, including finance, actuarial, HR, communications, risk and compliance, relationship management, and Zurich’s group savings and protection teams.
Interns will work 35 hours per week, with flexibility depending on business and individual needs, and can agree specific start and end dates based on their availability.
Ryan Lacadin, who took part in last year’s programme as a Business Change & IT intern, has since secured a permanent role within Zurich’s Application Development team.
Ryan said: ‘I had a great experience with my team during my internship, so I was really excited when they offered me an extension. By the end of 2024, I was offered a full-time position. The best part was the group project, where we raised over £12,000 for The Children’s Centre. It was a unique learning experience, working with many people who had different knowledge and skillsets, all for a good cause.
‘I would recommend the Summer Internship Programme to anyone looking for hands-on experience or wanting to explore career paths you might not have thought of before.’
Applications open on April 1 and close on April 21 and can be made via www.careers.zurich.com. Zurich will also be at the Locate Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair at the Villa Marina on April 16, where those interested can speak to members of the Zurich team.
