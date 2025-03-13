A business in Douglas has called on the public for suggestions on how to increase footfall in the island’s capital, amid growing concerns about declining visitor numbers.
Terry’s Tato’s, a jacket potato shop on Strand Street, took to Facebook to express its worries, stating that footfall in the city centre has ‘dramatically decreased’ over the past six months, leaving many businesses struggling, with some even closing their doors.
The social media post read: ‘Help us out please.
‘So as you probably all know, the city centre footfall has dramatically decreased over the last six months, meaning businesses in town are really struggling, with some even closing their doors.
‘What can we do to encourage you to come and visit us? Of course, we need to understand as much as we can - is there something else we can do?
‘Sensible answers gratefully appreciated.’
This appeal comes as a number of businesses have highlighted declining foot traffic in Douglas town centre recently, with some relocating or shutting down.
He noted that footfall in Douglas has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, with fewer people staying in town after 5pm.
‘It’s a trend that’s been developing for a while. We just don’t see the same level of activity in the evenings anymore,’ Tim said.
Recent closures and relocations include The Boredroom and Yasmin’s Baby Boutique, sparking concerns over the long-term vitality of the area.
Andrew Harris, former manager of O’Donnell’s pub on Castle Street, echoed these sentiments, describing the town centre as ‘empty’ by early evening.
