A Douglas café owner says he is relocating from the town centre because it has become a ‘ghost town’ in the evenings.
Tim Brogan, owner of Gourmet Shakes, has announced plans to move his business from Castle Street to Windsor Road after this year’s TT, citing a decline in footfall, rising overheads, and changing consumer habits.
He said footfall in the town has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, with fewer people staying in town after 5pm.
‘People’s habits have changed — everyone is so busy these days they just want to grab and go,’ Tim explained.
Among his concerns is a 25% increase in business rates over the past three years, which he described as ‘ridiculous’ and not offering value for money.
He also said parking issues are putting people off spending more time in the town centre.
Tim believes moving to Windsor Road will allow him to lower overheads and, in turn, reduce prices for customers.
‘By moving, overheads will be much lower, meaning we can help the general public budget better,’ he said.
‘We’ll also be able to operate longer hours because the footfall is higher on the terrace area.’
Owning the new premises, rather than renting, is another key factor in the move.
‘Owning your own premises is one of the only ways a business with thin margins will survive,’ he said.
‘If we were just a regular café or shop, we would have been long gone by now.’
Gourmet Shakes, known for its milkshakes, ice cream, and desserts, has diversified over the years to include corporate orders, outside catering, and Manx Moos ice cream production, helping it stay afloat during quieter periods.
‘A lot of hard work has gone into keeping us open and future-proofing the business over the past decade,’ Tim added.
‘Me and the team are super excited for the move and the new challenges ahead — whatever doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.
‘We will always rise from the ashes of any situation.’
Recent closures and relocations include The Boredroom and Yasmin’s Baby Boutique, raising concerns about the vitality of the area.
Andrew Harris, former manager of O'Donnell’s pub on Castle Street, echoed these concerns, describing the town centre as ‘empty’ by early evening.
‘I used to look outside around teatime — by 6pm it was empty. Everyone’s rushing home,’ he said.
‘From the Strand Shopping Centre to the end of Marine Road, there isn’t much open.’
Andrew pointed out that late-night shopping could improve footfall and create more jobs.
‘Advertise late-night shopping on Duke Street, Strand Street, and Castle Street — it would surely benefit everyone,’ he said.
‘Some of the buildings need tidying up. This is supposed to be a city, but it doesn’t look like one.’
Despite the challenges, Tim remains optimistic about Gourmet Shakes' future at its new location. ‘We’ve worked hard to adapt over the years. This move is about giving us the best chance to thrive — and to keep offering something special to our customers.’
Douglas City Centre Management has been approached for comment.