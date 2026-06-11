Passenger numbers at Isle of Man Airport during this year's Isle of Man TT increased by 6% despite periods of weather-related disruption.
Between May 22 and June 6, the airport handled a total of 56,106 passengers, including those travelling on scheduled airline services, private jets and general aviation flights.
The increase came despite a slight reduction in aircraft movements compared with last year, with flight numbers down 2% largely because of disruption caused by adverse weather during the festival period.
Airport director Mark Beveridge said: ‘This was my first TT since joining the airport and I have been incredibly impressed by the dedication, professionalism and commitment shown by the entire airport community.
‘TT places significant demands on the operation, and our teams worked tirelessly to keep passengers moving, even during periods of challenging weather and disruption caused by fog.’
Mr Beveridge also thanked airport staff and airline operators for helping to deliver a successful event.
He said: ‘I would like to thank everyone across the airport campus for the effort shown in supporting operations during the event period. TT is a truly collaborative endeavour, and its success is made possible by the dedication and coordinated efforts of organisations across the island.
‘I would also like to thank our airline partners for their continued support and for providing additional flights and capacity to meet demand during the event.
Mr Beveridge said he hopes for another successful year ahead and that the airport will continue working closely with airline and operational partners to ‘maintain resilient services and provide a positive experience for passengers travelling to and from the Isle of Man’.