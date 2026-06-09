The Red Arrows once again wowed crowds at the Isle of Man TT Races, but this year's display came with an extra touch of magic courtesy of a stunning rainbow stretching across Douglas Bay.
Thousands of spectators packed Douglas Promenade on Thursday evening to watch one of the most popular traditions of TT fortnight as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team took to the skies shortly after 7.30pm.
Many visitors and residents may have seen the Red Arrows perform before, but those who ventured into Douglas were treated to a particularly memorable display as the famous red jets performed a series of breathtaking manoeuvres against the colourful backdrop.
The seven aircraft soared over Douglas Bay for around 25 minutes, leaving trails of red, white and blue smoke as they carried out a variety of precision formations and aerobatic routines.
Tourists and locals alike lined the seafront, with many capturing photographs and videos of the display as the rainbow framed the action overhead.
The Red Arrows have been a familiar sight during TT fortnight for many years and continue to attract large crowds whenever they appear on the island.
This year's display featured seven aircraft rather than the usual nine.
The RAF's aerobatic display team has reduced the number of Hawk T1 jets taking part in displays as preparations continue for a transition to a future aircraft type.
However, the smaller formation did little to diminish the spectacle, with the team delivering the same high-precision performance that has made them one of the world's best-known aerobatic display teams.
As the display came to an end, the seven aircraft performed their final passes over Douglas before heading away from the island towards Amlwch in north Wales.
While TT 2026 will be remembered for weather-related disruption to the racing schedule, conditions were kind enough on Thursday evening to allow the Red Arrows to put on a show to remember.