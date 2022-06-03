Busy night for the police - most arrested are local

Friday 3rd June 2022 6:44 am
Chief Constable Gary Roberts (Isle of Man Newspapers )

Police had a busy night last night, the chief constable says.

Gary Robert said on Twitter: ‘The last 24 hours have been our busiest of #TT2022 so far and 16 people have been arrested in the last 12 hours.

‘Most offences involved drug supply, money laundering, drug possession, assaults & drunkenness.

‘By my calculation, not surprisingly, all bar two are local.’

