Busy night for the police - most arrested are local
Friday 3rd June 2022 6:44 am
Chief Constable Gary Roberts (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Police had a busy night last night, the chief constable says.
Gary Robert said on Twitter: ‘The last 24 hours have been our busiest of #TT2022 so far and 16 people have been arrested in the last 12 hours.
‘Most offences involved drug supply, money laundering, drug possession, assaults & drunkenness.
‘By my calculation, not surprisingly, all bar two are local.’