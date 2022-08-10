Butcher punctured woman’s tyres

Subscribe newsletter
A teenager who punctured a woman’s car tyres after an argument has been fined £300 for property damage.
Tobias Andrew McKee admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation for the tyres.
A second charge, of possessing an offensive weapon, was withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the complainant’s car was parked at Nursery Avenue in Onchan on July 23.
At 6pm she discovered that two of her tyres had been punctured.
CCTV footage from the doorbell camera of a nearby property showed McKee approaching the car at 3pm that day.
The 18-year-old butcher was seen puncturing a front tyre with an unknown object.
A puncturing sound could then be heard from one of the back tyres though that was not captured on camera.
The footage showed the male arriving in a black Ford Fiesta with a distinctive sun visor strip and R plates.
Police later stopped the car and spoke to McKee,who lives at School Road, Onchan, and who matched the description of the male seen in the footage.
When he was asked why he went to Nursery Avenue, he replied: ‘Because I can.’
During an interview at police headquarters, McKee answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon said that no details of the cost of the tyres had been provided.
Defence advocate Michael Mudge said that his client suffered from a medical condition which affected his judgement.
Mr Mudge said that earlier that day, McKee had been involved in an argument with the woman who owned the car.
‘He lost his temper, stewed on the matter, and then damaged the victim’s car,’ said the advocate.
‘He has expressed a willingness to pay for the tyres,’ said the advocate.
‘He wants to apologise to the victim but was advised not to contact her.’
McKee was fined £500 in May for careless driving which he is still paying and is behind in payments.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to bring his previous fine up to date by Thursday (August 11) and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the latest fine, compensation, and costs at a rate of £70 per month at the conclusion of the previous fine.