Butcher shop to shut
By Sam Turton
@TurtonSam[email protected]
Thursday 27th October 2022 10:55 am
Mal’s Butchers Ltd in Port Erin has announced it will close its doors for the final time at the end of next month.
The Station Road business has been serving the village for 12 years.
In a post on Facebook, Mal said: ‘It’s been a hard decision to make, however the lease on the shop is coming to an end and now feels like the right time to close. We will be open as normal till November 26.’
Following this, fellow business owners and residents wished Mal good luck for the future, while others said the business would be missed.
Port Erin Commissioners chairman Godfrey Egee added: ‘All the best, a great loss to Port Erin and the south.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |