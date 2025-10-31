A dead buzzard found in a garden in the north of the island is confirmed to have died of bird flu.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has confirmed the cause of death amid a warning for members of the public not to touch dead or dying birds.
The buzzard was found in a garden in Bride recently and tests later confirmed it died from avian influenza, known as bird flu.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in a number of commercial poultry units and other kept birds in England and Wales, where restrictions are in place.
However, as the virus is not affecting kept or farmed birds in the Isle of Man, no restriction zones or other measures have been introduced. DEFA says the risk to people is considered very low.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber MHK said: ‘While the confirmation of this case is concerning, I want to reassure the public that the risk to human health remains very low and there is currently no impact on kept or farmed birds in the Isle of Man.
‘The Department continues to monitor the situation closely and urges everyone to follow the guidance — particularly avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and reporting any unusual findings.’
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has issued the following advice:
- Do not touch sick or dead birds or let dogs near them
- Keep a respectful distance from all wild birds on land or at sea
- Bird keepers should practice good biosecurity and hygiene
- All well-cooked local eggs and poultry are safe to eat
Anyone who finds a group of dead birds together should contact Animal Health on 685844 or by emailing [email protected]. More information on bird flu can be found on the Isle of Man Government website, gov.im/birdflu