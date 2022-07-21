Cafe Lingo sees surge in demand

Language service Cafe Lingo has seen a surge in demand thanks to those who have come to the island from Ukraine.

The service offers free lessons for those whose first language is not English.

Since its creation in 2016, Cafe Lingo has helped more than 300 people in the island.

Every Saturday, from 9.45am from 10.30am, the group hosts the coffee lounge for beginners on the first floor of Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas.

On alternate Saturday from 10.15am to 11.45am, in the top hall on the second floor of the church the group holds its lessons for those of all abilities.

Everyone is welcome.