The sandwich chain's latest restaurant will be located on Regent Street, a move Subway says reflects growing demand from the local community.
As well as favourites such as the Classic BMT and Meatball Marinara, customers will also be able to order the brand's Spudway jacket potatoes.
Subway franchisee Vic Van Den Heever said he is looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors of the new outlet.
He said: ‘We're thrilled to open our doors to the Douglas community. People are at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to sharing our delicious menu with guests while creating new job opportunities that benefit the local area.’
The new restaurant features Subway's modern store design, offering what the company describes as a welcoming atmosphere alongside enhanced digital convenience.
Spar Isle of Man revealed last month that the sandwich chain's newest branch would be opening on Regent Street.
The announcement was made through a recruitment campaign seeking full-time and part-time Sandwich Artists ahead of the launch.
The Douglas restaurant will become Subway's second outlet on the island following the brand's return to Manx shores in Ramsey last September.
The Ramsey branch, based at Spar Garage in Parliament Square, marked Subway's return to the Isle of Man after the closure of its Peel and Port Erin outlets in 2023, which coincided with the end of Shoprite's operations on the island.
At the time, the return prompted mixed reactions, with some islanders concerned it could draw trade away from independent businesses, while others welcomed the return of the global brand.
Subway's comeback has been driven by Mannin Retail, part of the Heron & Brearley Group, which partnered with the international sandwich chain to bring it back to the Isle of Man last year.
Douglas previously had a Subway outlet in the former Shoprite building on Market Street.