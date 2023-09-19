Do you know a police officer who deserves public recognition for their outstanding work in the community?
They may have gone the extra mile to support you after you turned to them for help or may have been working hard in the background of our community for many years.
If so, Media Isle of Man is offering readers the chance to give public recognition for their work.
The award will be presented at the Gaiety Theatre on Monday, November 13 as part of the Chief Constable’s annual awards ceremony.
The last Community Police Officer of the Year award was given to PC Louise Kennaugh in 2021.
Nominated by Shannon Murray from Willaston, PC Kennaugh was described as always bringing ‘smiles and laughter to all the kids’.
Mrs Murray wrote to Isle of Man Newspapers the day after the bomb hoax at Willaston School, which took place on September 28, 2021.
Mrs Murray said: ’I think this has come at the right time, as yesterday my daughter’s school was evacuated due to the bomb hoax. PC Louise handled the situation amazingly.
‘She stayed calm, and she told [the kids] how amazing they all acted.
‘Honestly, the kids were quite vulnerable and scared [the following] morning when going into school, [but] she was so reassuring, caring and affectionate towards the pupils.’
If you have a similar story and wish to nominate an officer, send the name of your chosen officer and your reasons for choosing them by email to [email protected] or write to ‘Community Police Officer of the Year Award’, Isle of Man Newspapers, James Brown House, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT’.
Officers can be of any rank and those nominated in previous years can be nominated again.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 27, after which a judging panel at Media Isle of Man will choose the winner.
Please include your own full name, address and a phone number so we can contact you.
A rundown of all nominees will be in the Manx Independent in the same week, as well as the naming of the Community Officer of the Year.