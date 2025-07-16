A team from the Isle of Man Capital International Group will host a Bavarian-themed fundraising night this week to support an orphanage in Tanzania.
The Oompah Night will be held at Morton Hall in Castletown on Friday, July 19, and is part of a long-running effort by the financial services group to improve conditions at the Huruma Orphanage near Arusha.
The evening promises music from a live oompah band, raffle and a themed fancy dress contest with prizes for the winners. All proceeds will go towards projects supporting the 35 children who live at the orphanage, many of whom have lost one or both parents.
This year marks the third time financial services group Capital International has sent volunteers to Huruma. Eight staff from the Isle of Man and four from South Africa will travel to Tanzania in September, with each aiming to raise £1,800 to fund the next phase of work.
The orphanage was founded in 2012 and faced the risk of closure due to an expiring land lease. Capital International stepped in to help purchase the land and secure the freehold, ensuring its future.
Since 2022, the group has supported building work and infrastructure improvements, including new kitchen and toilet blocks, solar power, water storage and upgraded living areas.
Recent developments in 2024 include new fencing, concrete flooring, improved insulation, and redecorated dormitories. Another piece of adjacent land has also been acquired to support food production and long-term sustainability.
Plans for 2025 include building a day care centre, classrooms, toilet facilities and animal care units.
Anthony Long, group chairman and co-founder of Capital International, first visited the orphanage in 2022. He said: ‘Visiting Huruma was a humbling experience. Seeing the joy and resilience of the children despite their circumstances was incredibly moving.’
Tickets for Friday’s fundraiser can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/oompah-night-fundraising-for-the-huruma-orphanage-registration-1416488227419