Cameras that will be able to detect, and flag vehicle number plates as well as systems which can recognise people’s faces are set to be introduced in the Isle of Man.
The Isle of Man Government says that Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition technology will be used to combat crime in the island.
They are just some of the many changes being implemented in a bid to identify and intercept potential threats at the island’s borders.
The Isle of Man Government announced the introduction of intelligence-led operations last year, forming part of the Department of Home Affairs’ ‘Securing Our Island’ strategy.
The move follows growing concerns over issues such as drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, modern slavery, and immigration abuses.
The government says that ‘authorities’ have previously highlighted the need for a more proactive approach to border security, ensuring a strong law enforcement presence for all major air and sea arrivals to improve security and boost public confidence.
New legislation which will allow police to use ANPR technology has been completed and was laid before Tynwald late last year.
Similarly, a Bill was brought to the House of Keys last month which will enable the use of facial recognition technology on the island.
A document on the strategy said the island ‘faces a range of threats from criminals who seek to exploit our open borders and our position within the Common Travel Area’.
A DHA spokesperson added that ‘to secure our island and protect our people, we must take a proactive and coordinated approach to border security’.
At that conference it was said that introducing ID registration for all island residents was under consideration, however, the published strategy document does not reference the notion.
But the document does say that the DHA will be working with the Steam Packet and airlines to develop ‘an efficient way to verify passenger identity before travel’.
Under the ‘Prevent’ pillar, the police will receive enhanced tools and intelligence to detect criminals attempting to enter the island.
Measures include improved information-sharing between Customs, Immigration, and the Isle of Man Constabulary, increased scrutiny of private aircraft landing and taking off from the island and systematic monitoring of passenger manifest data.
The ‘protect’ pillar aims to ensure a physical presence at air and seaports to detect illicit goods and immigration crime.
Advanced technology will play a key role, with the introduction of facial recognition and ANPR to track known criminals and identify potential threats.
ANPR and facial recognition technology is and has been used by police forces in the UK for a number of years.
Efforts will also be made to safeguard vulnerable individuals from exploitation while strengthening immigration processes, the DHA says.
Under the ‘pursue’ pillar, the police will work closely with UK agencies to disrupt serious organised crime groups.
Extending Modern Slavery Legislation to cover the Isle of Man is also being considering, introducing new offences to tackle exploitation.
Additionally, the police will use Proceeds of Crime legislation to seize cash, property, and assets obtained through criminal activity.
According to the government, a significant development in the strategy is the recent decision to transfer ports policing officers from the Department of Infrastructure to the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Intelligence-led monitoring will be extended to the island’s smaller ports, ensuring ‘no gaps exist in security coverage.’
Authorities will also continue to scan and monitor parcels to and from the Isle of Man to detect illicit items, including cash and drugs.