Protesters used the opening day of the Isle of Man Government’s 2025 conference to raise concerns about arms exports and the island’s alignment with UK policy on Palestine.
Members of Amnesty International Isle of Man and Caarjyn Phalestine gathered near the Comis Hotel in Douglas on Tuesday morning as delegates arrived for the two-day event.
The groups said their demonstration was intended to remind ministers of the responsibilities that follow the UK Government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood earlier this year, a position that extends to the Isle of Man as a Crown Dependency.
In a statement, they said: ‘Countries that have recognised Palestinian statehood now have obligations to respect the political integrity of the State of Palestine. All states must do everything they can to change their relationship with Israel, including bringing to bear the full raft of sanctions imposed on a state perpetrating an aggression.’
They argued that the same measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine should also apply to Israel, which the International Court of Justice has found to be occupying Palestinian territory unlawfully.
The statement continued: ‘We need to send a much stronger message about our concerns regarding UK arms sales, military training, surveillance assistance, lack of sanctions and trade restrictions to a country that is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of a State we recognise.
‘For two years, our Government has aligned us fully with UK policy which has led to allegations from respected international organisations, charities and NGOs of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.’
The protest followed a demonstration outside Ronaldsway Aircraft Company on Saturday, September 20. Campaigners from the same groups delivered a letter to company managers opposing the manufacture of components for F-35 fighter jets.
They said the aircraft were being used in daily operations over Gaza and were ‘directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of Palestinians including women and children’. The letter alleged that the jets had been used to bomb hospitals, refugee camps and residential areas, and described the manufacture of parts on the island as making the company ‘complicit with war crimes’.
Campaign Against the Arms Trade lists Ronaldsway Aircraft Company, part of the RLC Group, as a manufacturer of titanium fuselage components and fan blades for the F-35 programme.
The Isle of Man Government has said it relies on the UK’s Export Control Joint Unit to regulate arms exports and has been assured that RLC holds the necessary licences. It does not receive details of which specific programmes island-based firms are working on.
Concerns have also been raised in Tynwald. Earlier this year, Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher questioned whether parts made in the island were being exported to Israel and asked whether ethical considerations should be taken into account.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said export licences were controlled by the UK and must be complied with. He described the F-35 as a global NATO programme and rejected calls to intervene locally, saying: ‘If she wants to stop jobs and manufacturing in the island then that’s her business. It’s not my intention to impact on local families and local skills. I fully expect Isle of Man businesses to fully comply with export licence requirements.’
Ronaldsway Aircraft Company has not commented.