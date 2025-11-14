Glen Wyllin Campsite has become the first glamping site on the Isle of Man to be awarded a five-star rating.
A milestone its team says reflects years of investment, hard work and a drive to offer something ‘unique’ for visitors.
The Kirk Michael site, long popular with campers, has expanded in recent years with the addition of luxury log cabins set within the glen and just a short walk from the beach.
Each pod, five to be exact, features a private hot tub, open-plan living space, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen and private decking, along with new outdoor fireplaces.
The cabins have proven a major hit since opening earlier this year, with a busy summer season and many dates already sold for the winter months.
For warden James Hooper and his team, achieving the island’s first five-star glamping rating is a landmark moment.
‘We made history, the first ever glamping site to get five stars,’ he said. ‘So it’s quite a nice feeling, really.’
He added: ‘It’s just exciting, you know, to bring something so unique to the island, and also the amount of money we spent and the work that's gone into it, to hit that and be the first, it’s exciting really!’
The award was granted following an official inspection organised through Visit Isle of Man, carried out by an independent assessor who also reviews accommodation across the UK.
Videos shared on social media have showcased the site under dark skies, with footage captured by local filmmakers Ollie and Brock.
‘They did an absolutely fantastic job of filming that, it’s unbelievable,’ Mr Hooper said.
‘We were down here the other night for the Aurora (Northern Lights). It was absolutely phenomenal, sitting in the hot tub, seeing the sky, seeing the stars. You know, it’s unbeatable.’
‘It’s not camping. They’re [the cabins] are like little boutique hotel rooms… You literally get everything. You’ve got to turn up and enjoy your time.’