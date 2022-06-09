Can the TT improve?

With TT 2022 coming to its conclusion, the Isle of Man Examiner visited the Grandstand to ask the public what they thought of this year’s event and whether they are in support of the changes to next year’s TT schedule.

The proposed schedule for TT 2023 sees the Superbike TT Race and the Senior TT have an entire day specifically for their classes.

Both six-lapped races, the Superbikes would be racing on the traditional ‘Mad Sunday’ and the Senior race would change from the Manx bank holiday Friday to the day after, taking place on the Saturday.

Alan Clark, from Diseworth in Leicestershire, has been coming to the TT for 20 years, and believes this year’s event has been one to remember.

Mr Clark said: ‘I just love being here.

‘The people are nice and friendly, the walks are good around the beaches, and the racing is great.

‘The weather could be improved, but other than that everything’s been perfect really.’

When asked about his thoughts on the new schedule for 2023, Mr Clark, 64, said: ‘I’d rather see more than one race in a day if I could, because you go out there and you can be sitting for eight or nine hours just to see one race, it would be better if there was something else on as well.’

Mark Butterworth and Andy Sharpe were disappointed with the publicising of events and felt the public transport could have been better at this year’s TT.

Mr Butterworth, from Macclesfield in Cheshire, said: ‘The public transport was a bit iffy at times, nobody knew what was happening, there was a TT bus and nobody knew about it, and there is an app we’ve now found that’s really good but we should’ve been getting off the plane with a leaflet telling us the bus times and the app, because a lot of people come without any transport.’

Mr Sharpe, from Douglas, added: ‘From my point of view, they’re not very good at publicising what’s on. I remember 10 years ago they used to print a pack of what’s going on every day, and nobody seems to be doing that now. It seems to be more word of mouth.’

Penny and Neal Callaghan, from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, have come to the TT five times, but believe more can be done to improve the event, especially with public information.

Mrs Callaghan said: ‘I think the information about what’s going on and where across the island is out there, it’s just people don’t necessarily know how to access it.’

She added: ‘The TT plus live has also been a bit of a nightmare. I think there’s perhaps not the capacity on the island for the internet connection to cope with it.’

Mr Callaghan is in support of the change in schedule for next year’s TT.

He said: ‘Sometimes you can be sat somewhere for a long time without being able to get anywhere, and if the racing’s delayed it’s a pain, so if they make it one race a day and smaller sections per day that would be better.’

Angela and Steve Fitzgerald, from Southampton, brought their bikes to the island for the first time this TT, and have differing views on the new schedule for 2023.

Mrs Fitzgerald said: ‘I’m happy with how the schedule works now, however I don’t like when a race gets cancelled or pushed back that the races get shortened, because as spectators you’re getting less entertainment for your money.’