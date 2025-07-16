Arrangements for the funeral of well-known Isle of Man character and music enthusiast have been confirmed.
Raz McVeighty passed away recently while attending a music festival in Blackpool.
The 61-year-old and from Onchan was loved by many across the island, known for his years at Manx Gas, more recently collecting trolleys at Tesco, and famously as a ‘stalwart’ of Bushy’s Brew Pub during its heyday in the late 1980s and 1990s.
A funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 25th July 2025 at Douglas Borough Crematorium.
A notice from David Lancaster Funeral Directors reads: ‘No particular dress code, Raz style band T-Shirts more than welcome. Family flowers only please.
‘Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wild Bird Aid or Animals in Distress.’
Described as a much-loved son of the late Keith and Alison, stepson of Ronnie, and brother to Ian and Tracey, he was also cherished by Ian’s partner Samantha and best mate Curly.
‘He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends,’ the notice added.
Martin Brunnschwieler, former Bushy’s owner, paid tribute: ‘I knew Raz almost like a brother and it’s come as a huge shock to everyone that knew him.
‘Raz epitomised what Bushy’s was about… He was unofficially known as the island’s ‘best known goth’, which inspired us to name our popular Goth IPA after him with his image on the label.
‘It hasn’t sunk in yet but he’s going to be hugely missed.’
A Crowdfunder set up to help repatriate Raz and give him a ‘proper send-off’ has already raised over £6,000.
It reads: ‘Raz passed away doing what he did best – attending a music event. Let’s get him home.’