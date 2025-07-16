Planning permission has been granted for an Island charity to expand its superstore in Douglas to give it more storage space.
Hospice Isle of Man applied for planning permission last month to build a mezzanine at its biggest shop on the Spring Valley Industrial Estate.
This week, the plans have been given the go ahead by the government’s planning committee.
The mezzanine space will be used to store donated items but would not create any more shopfloor space.
The warehouse raises money for the vital work of Hospice Isle of Man which was established more than 40 years ago.
The charity provides palliative and end-of-life care for those on the island with terminal or life-limiting conditions.