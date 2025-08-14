An Isle of Man ambulance will be converted into a mobile cancer information hub next month as part of an awareness campaign visiting towns across the island.
The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association is working with the Isle of Man Ambulance Service to take the ‘Awareness Ambulance’ to four locations between September 1 and 4.
The vehicle will carry a range of information materials and will be staffed by health professionals who can answer questions about cancer symptoms and screening. A private area will be available for confidential conversations.
‘If you have a question about cancer that has been bothering you for a while, something you feel is too “trivial” or “silly” to bother the doctor about, or perhaps you haven’t had time to make an appointment, drop by and see us to find out the answer whilst you’re out and about,’ the association said.
The Awareness Ambulance will visit Port Erin Tesco car park on Bridson Street on Monday 1 September from 10am to 4pm. It will then be at Ramsey Tesco car park on Bowring Road on Tuesday 2 September, Peel Tesco car park on Derby Road on Wednesday 3 September, and Douglas Tesco car park on Victoria Road on Thursday 4 September. All visits run from 10am to 4pm.
The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association also raises money to fund research into cancer, its causes and treatment, and to provide equipment for UK hospitals that treat Manx patients.
More information about the organisation is available by contacting Sandy Denning on 252725, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.iomaca.org.im.
The association thanked the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Tesco and local commissioners for supporting the initiative.