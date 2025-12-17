Selena Magee, also known as Corris, of Woodbourne Road, appeared before magistrates on December 4, having been arrested on a warrant after failing to attend court on December 2.
The court heard that police were called to Ballaquayle Road in Douglas on October 21, at 5.15pm, after a report of an intoxicated woman.
Officers found Magee sitting on a plastic container outside Kinrades pharmacy, smelling of alcohol, and unable to look after herself.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said her client had spent time in custody, and suffered from PTSD, as well as having alcohol issues.
Magistrates ordered her to pay the £25 at the end of previous fines.