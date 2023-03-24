Kian Joseph Price, aged 22, of Whitebridge Road, Onchan, has admitted driving while under the influence of cannabis.
The offence was committed on December 3 and involves a reading of 10.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Duty advocate John Wright said that Price was currently on police bail in relation to a second allegation of drug-driving, with test results awaited.
Mr Wright said that it would be sensible to await the outcome of this before any sentence for the December 3 offence is passed.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case until May 2.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.