A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis has been banned for two years and put on probation for 18 months.
Paul Henry Campbell was already subject to an 18-month probation order, imposed in September last year for a domestic abuse offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently revoked that order and replaced it with a new one, meaning the 52-year-old will now be on probation for longer.
It was initially to do with a vehicle tax issue, but a drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
After being taken to police headquarters, Campbell gave a sample of blood, which later produced a reading of 3.7 for the class B drug, above the legal limit of two.
When interviewed, he handed in a prepared statement, claiming that he was prescribed cannabis.
Campbell was said to have told police at the roadside that he didn’t hold a prescription but later said that he had thought that they had been asking if he had it on his person.
However, it was established that he did not hold a prescription.
A probation report said, at the time of the offence, Campbell said he had been on a waiting list for a prescription since March, not then getting it until the end of June, due to a delay in a shop opening.
He told probation he had consumed cannabis while he was in the UK, two days prior to driving here.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client had believed the drug would be out of his system by then.