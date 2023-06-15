Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is due to discuss affordable housing at the 39th summit of the British-Irish Council (BIC) in Jersey today (Friday) .
Entitled ‘Building for the Future: Green and Affordable’, the summit will focus on housing and energy policy.
The Chief Minister will join political leaders from Westminster, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Jersey and Guernsey to discuss how these policy areas are being addressed.
Mr Cannan said: The challenge of meeting the demand for good quality, affordable housing is by no means unique to the Isle of Man.
‘I welcome the opportunity to discuss the issue with my counterparts in other administrations and explore the different approaches jurisdictions are taking to address the problems of supply and affordability.’
While in Jersey, the Chief Minister is meeting with the island’s leading affordable housing provider to learn more about its operations and business model.