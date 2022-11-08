Cannot guarantee there won’t be school closures amid strike action, says minister
The education minister has said she cannot guarantee there won’t be school closures amidst proposed strike action.
Julie Edge told the House of Keys this morning that the Department of Education, Sport and Culture is currently contingency planning after teachers’ union NASUWT announced it would be taking strike action across six different days.
She said: ‘The department sought over summer to put together the best offer possible. It’s imperative for all concerned we build a future and repair the wounds.
‘Our offer doesn’t require schools in the Isle of Man to make any cuts as we’ve heard of in the UK. However, any further offer would require cuts to other services.
‘The department is committed to providing the best package for our teachers and we are in regular contact with NASUWT.
‘We are actively working to resolving all issues that have been raised. We need to work together towards a positive outcome.
‘My department is currently contingency planning and will continue planning with headteachers.’
She explained that due to the ‘lack of clarity’ on what action will be taken on what particular day, it has been ‘difficult’ to plan for contingencies.
The department has offered teachers between an eight and 11.9% pay increase.
Ms Edge added: ‘I think it’s fair and sustainable.’
She was unable to give the date of the next planned meeting with NASUWT.
