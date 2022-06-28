Capital to host Civic Sunday

Civic Sunday will be marked in Douglas this weekend.

Douglas Borough Council is to hold its annual commemoration this Sunday, July 3, led by the mayor, Janet Thommeny.

Representatives of other local authorities, government departments, ex-service and charitable organisations, plus members of the public are invited to take part in the event which marks the start of the island’s National Week.

Following a parade from the Town Hall in Ridgeway Street, led by Douglas Town Band, the civic service will begin at 10.30am at St George’s Church.

Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to be at the church no later than 10.20am. The service will be conducted by the mayor’s chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon.

For this year’s charity appeal the mayor has chosen: IsleListen, Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.