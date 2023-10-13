Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, acknowledged the capital’s unsung heroes as she presented Douglas City Council’s 2023 Community Awards.
During a special ceremony in the Council Chamber on Civic Sunday, the winners and runners-up of the authority’s Community Champion and Young Hero awards were handed out.
Recognising a Douglas ratepayer who has made a significant difference, the Community Champion accolade went to Laurie Ann Shipsides for her unwavering commitment to assisting bereaved families in the island. She founded the Heavenly Footprints charity which was set up to help families who have lost a baby or young child.
The Young Hero prize, awarded to a young person deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the local community, went to 13 year-old Ballakermeen High School student Evie Roberts for her tireless awareness-raising of the lives of individuals with disabilities and how they engage with society.
Evie, who is registered blind, was praised for her kindness and determination as she strives to help those who have disabilities.
There were two runners-up in the Young Hero category: Daisy Bulliment, who grew and cut her hair to raise funds for charity, and Lottie White who collected funds through a sponsored beach clean.
The mayor, who chaired a three-person panel to determine the winners, extended congratulations to all of the finalists.
She said: ‘It really was wonderful to meet Laurie Ann, Evie, Daisy and Lottie and their families. They have all inspired others, gone above and beyond and made a hugely positive contribution in a range of different ways.
‘They do not shout from the rooftops and have no expectation of, nor seek recognition.
‘Judging such inspirational individuals was a challenging but heartwarming task. Congratulations one and all.’