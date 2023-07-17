Tributes have been paid to John Edward (Jack) Ronan, a retired sea captain and former master of the old Ben My Chree, who died on July 5 at the age of 94.
Born at Glenchass Farm in Port St Mary on February 24, 1929, Jack was educated at the Four Roads School.
He was a member of the army cadet force and home guard during the Second World War, before going to sea at the age of 16 on the training ship Vindicatrix in 1945.
His service with the Isle of Man Steam Packet lasted for 44 years between the years 1945 and 1989.
Between 1951 and 1957, Jack sailed along the coast of Glasgow as part of his work with John Stewart and Co Shipbuilders Limited.
During this time, Jack met (and eventually married) his Scottish wife Lizzie Lang from Grangemouth.
He was an officer with the Steam Packet from 1958, before becoming a sea captain in 1969.
Jack served as the master of the old Ben My Chree from 1973 to 1984, also being appointed as senior master in 1977.
Living in Castletown for the majority of his time on the island, Jack later retired from his duties as a sea captain and worked as a relief officer on the fishery protection vessel Enbarr.
Jack’s former colleague on the Steam Packet, Leonard Hodgson, described him as a ‘quiet gentleman who enjoyed the banter on the harbourside’.
In memory of Jack, the current owners of Glenchass Farm (where Jack was born) lowered the flag outside their farm to half-mast on the day he died.
Former MHK Richard Ronan, Jack’s son, said: ‘The Ronan family would like to thank all who have helped and cared for Dad over these last few months and we shall be forever grateful.
‘The Ronan family have been overwhelmed by the kind messages from family and friends around the world after his passing, and it gives us comfort in this very sad time.
‘Dad was a wonderful, kind professional and family man, always full of stories to anyone he met. He’s lived a happy and fulfilling life which we were so lucky to share with him and our late Mum Betty. He will be sadly missed by all who were lucky to know him. God bless you Dad and thank you.’
Jack’s funeral is on Wednesday, July 26 at 11.30am at Kirk Christ, Rushen, followed by a cremation at Douglas Crematorium. All donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to the Mission to Seafarers charity.