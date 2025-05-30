The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced changes to its sailing schedule this weekend due to recent adverse weather conditions.
From today (Friday, May 30), to Sunday, June 1, all Manannan sailings will now depart two hours later than originally planned.
The revised timings are designed to help the company recover from delays caused by poor weather earlier this week, which impacted sailing times and led to increased turnaround times in ports.
Sailings operated by the Manxman are not affected by the changes.
With the weekend marking a peak period for TT arrivals, one of the busiest of the year for the ferry operator, the SPC said it is acting proactively to limit disruption for passengers travelling to the island.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘We are implementing these revised timings to help catch up on lost time and keep things running smoothly during one of our busiest weekends of the year.’
All passengers booked on affected Manannan sailings have been contacted by the company’s Reservations Team, via text and email.
Travellers are being urged to check the latest sailings page on the Steam Packet’s website for up-to-date information before setting off.
The company added that it expects the regular timetable to resume as planned from Monday.
The Steam Packet Company has thanked all customers for their patience and understanding as it works to manage the knock-on effects of the recent poor weather.