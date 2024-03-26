The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that a car and a pedestrian were involved in a road traffic collision last night (Monday).
The incident took place around 6pm near the bottom of Bray Hill and left a pedestrian with minor injuries and was initially taken to hospital to be checked over.
The pedestrian was later released from Noble’s Hospital and the force say no serious injury was caused.
A multi-agency response of police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and were there for around two hours.
The road was closed from the junction of Bray Terrace and Stoney Road and re-opened at around 8pm.
Police say enquiries are ongoing with witnesses to establish what has happened.