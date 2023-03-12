Detectives are investigating after a car was stolen and later burned out.
It happened in the small hours yesterday.
A burglary was committed at a business premises on Demesne Road, Douglas, during which a Lexus car was taken. along with several pieces of equipment that would be used to repair vehicles.
The stolen vehicle, a silver Lexus IS200, was found several hours later burnt out in Marown.
'If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Demesne Road, Douglas, between 1.30am and 4am, we urge you to contact the police.
'Likewise if you saw a silver Lexus IS200 in Douglas or in the general area of Marown between 1.30am and 4am, again we urge you to contact the police.'