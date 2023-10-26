A car crashed in to the Crosby Co-Op last night, causing a shock to staff and shoppers.
Two of its windows were smashed, with large amounts of glass pouring in to the self check-out section.
Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident and the driver was able to leave the scene in their vehicle.
The car had been parked outside the front of the store when the accident resulted in it colliding with the bollard, which was lifted out of the ground, before crashing into the store and breaking two windows.
This morning the store is temporarily closed.
Having seen the police van outside, we stopped to speak to people at the scene who said neither the driver of the car nor anyone in the store was badly hurt by the accident.
As we left the scene, a police officer was contacting the DoI to arrange for the building to be made safe.