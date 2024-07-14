Part of the Mountain Road was shut following an incident on the Isle of Man TT course overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.34pm on Saturday after a car crashed off the road.
Fire crews rushed to the scene from Ramsey following the incident at the Waterworks on the A18.
Once there, they discovered that a vehicle had left the road and driven over the side of the bank.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Station Officer David Dallimore said: ‘The Emergency Services Joint Control Room mobilised fire crews from Ramsey station to attend a road traffic collision near Water Works on the TT Course.
‘Crews quickly made the vehicle safe and then the driver was able to make his own way up the bank and was treated by paramedics on scene.
‘Crews remained in attendance for approximately one hour.’
The Isle of Man Constabulary later issued an update during the early hours of Sunday morning to say the road had reopened.