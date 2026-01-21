Kirsten Watling has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Hospice Isle of Man Christmas Car Draw, securing a new Hyundai i10 1.0 Advance and £5,000 in cash.
Her winning ticket, number 2443, was selected from thousands sold in support of Hospice Isle of Man’s annual fundraising initiative.
The vehicle was generously donated by Kelproperties for the second year running, with Ms Watling being presented with the keys by Kelproperties representative William Smith alongside Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man.
The draw raised more than £65,000 to support Hospice Isle of Man’s work providing palliative and end-of-life care to patients and families across the Isle of Man.
Ms Watling’s backstory made the win for her even more special.
‘My special needs daughter Olivia was diagnosed with leukaemia just over nine years ago,’ she said.
‘We almost lost her during Christmas in 2016, but she fought back against the odds.
‘She has suffered with terrible side effects from the chemotherapy and has had to have multiple joint replacements over the last few years. She is quite disabled and has to spend a lot of time in bed, especially after her recent surgery for ankle fusion, which hasn’t quite gone to plan.
‘It’s very sad, as she used to swim for the Special Olympics, and she went horse riding every week. She longs to be able to do both again.
‘I have told her that we will go on a Disney cruise later on in the year, and she is so very excited. It wouldn’t have been possible without me winning the Hospice competition, and I am so grateful!’
Fiona Hatton, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Kelproperties for donating a car for the second year running.
‘Their generosity plays a vital role in the success of the draw.’