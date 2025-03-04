Police are urgently searching for 59-year-old Michael Rose after his vehicle was discovered in the Sloc area.
Officers are conducting a focused search operation with specialist resources and search dogs in an effort to locate him.
The general public is being asked to avoid the area to allow the search to continue without interruption.
Michael was last seen wearing an Air Force blue body warmer with a hood, a green fleece lining, navy tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers.
Authorities have reassured the public that Michael is not in any trouble but are urging anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to contact them immediately on 631212 or, in an emergency, 999.