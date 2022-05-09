Car park app in use at the airport from next week

Drivers wishing to use the car park at Isle of Man Airport will be required to use a cashless payment system from next Tuesday (May 17).

The government says that the quickest and easiest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the ‘RingGo’ app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone can pay by calling a number and providing a card payment over the phone, sending a text message, paying online or by asking for assistance at the information desk inside the Isle of Man Airport building.

Tim Glover MHK, member of the Department of Infrastructure with responsibility for Ports, said: ‘In launching this new way of paying for parking at Isle of Man Airport, our main priority has been to provide residents and visitors with the best possible experience, offering safe, simple options as they travel.

‘We anticipate RingGo will be a popular service, as most people carry and use a mobile phone nowadays, but other options are available for customers who are less comfortable with this type of method.’

To save time on arriving at the airport, drivers planning to use the RingGo app for the first time are encouraged to register in advance. People can download the app and provide the necessary details, including payment information, or visit RingGo.co.uk and complete the process online.

Anyone displaying a parking disc can use the car parks for free for one hour, so it will still be possible to organise payment while moving through the airport.

With the app successfully downloaded and registration process completed, customers who have found a parking space must enter the four or five-digit location number shown on signs and pay in advance for the required time.

If a return flight is delayed or extra time is needed, the payment period can be extended through the app.

Parking rates remain unchanged.

Parking is free for the less than one hour, with a disc.

One to two hours: £2.

Two to four hours: £3.50 (short stay), £3 (long stay)

Up to eight hours: £4.50 (short), £4 (long)

Up to 12 hours: £6.50 (short), £6 (long)

Up to 16 hours: £10 (short), £9 (long)

Up to 24 hours: £13.50 (short), £13 (long)

Up to two days: £19.50 (short), £17 (long)

Up to three days: £25.50 (short), £21.10 (long)

Up to four days: £31.50 (short), £25 (long)

Up to five days: £37.50 (short), £29 (long).

And for each additional day, or part of one, the charge is £6 for the short stay and £4 for the long.