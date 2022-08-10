Car rolls on hill in south
Wednesday 10th August 2022 10:46 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
On Tuesday night (August) crews responded to a single vehicle RTC at Fishers Hill, which is between Gansey and Balladoole
The small, four-door vehicle involved had rolled, and crews gave first aid on scene and made the vehicle safe for recovery.
Extensive damage was visible to the car’s front end, but injuries are believed to be minor.
In past years several incidents have occurred involving rollovers at Fishers Hill.