Car sales manager case will go to a higher court
Friday 25th November 2022 9:10 am
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Adam James Michael Welsh, aged 41, of Squire’s Wood, Fulwood, Preston, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously denied five counts of theft.
Mr Welsh is accused of stealing £66,000 from his employer while working in the island as a car sales manager for Bentley Isle of Man Limited between 2014 and 2019.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £1,000.