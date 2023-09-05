Garff Commissioners say a cardboard recycling provider on Glen Road has pulled out because of ‘contamination’ with other materials.
The provider, which isn’t named by the commissioners, put signs on bins but says it didn’t see a reduction in other waste.
In a statement the local authority says it has contacted the provider, which says the service was supplied free of charge but it was costing it more to dispose of the extra waste.
This included general and refuse waste as well as other objects.
The commissioners say contamination has been an ‘ongoing issue’ and the company has indicated to them that would withdraw the Glen Road, Laxey, service if it continued over several years.
A meeting was held with the company in February this year but the service was continued for a further seven months.
However, the company says it hasn’t seen a decrease in the amount of general waste in this time despite putting signs up.
The commissioners statement says the provider would re-instate the service if there are guarantees the public wouldn’t contaminate the cardboard with other waste.
The local authority confirmed the cardboard is recycled and not burnt in the incinerator and said it has plans to discuss the service at tomorrow’s public board meeting.