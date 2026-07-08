Tiffany Kerruish, Year of the Manx Language Co-ordinator at Culture Vannin, said: 'A Manx Day Out was all about celebrating the Manx language and our wider culture with new audiences in a fun, welcoming and accessible way. It was fantastic to see so many people getting involved, whether they were hearing Manx music for the first time, learning a few words of the language or discovering everything Laxey has to offer.