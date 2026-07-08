Visitors from across the island enjoyed a celebration of Manx language and culture when Culture Vannin brought its 'A Manx Day Out' event to Laxey.
The event featured a programme of Manx language, music, dance and crafts, with the village transformed into a celebration of Manx culture as part of Blein ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language.
Throughout the day, Laxey's upper village was busy with activity as people of all ages experienced the island's culture through live performances, hands-on workshops, local food, heritage attractions and opportunities to learn a little Gaelg along the way.
Tiffany Kerruish, Year of the Manx Language Co-ordinator at Culture Vannin, said: 'A Manx Day Out was all about celebrating the Manx language and our wider culture with new audiences in a fun, welcoming and accessible way. It was fantastic to see so many people getting involved, whether they were hearing Manx music for the first time, learning a few words of the language or discovering everything Laxey has to offer.
'We're incredibly grateful to Garff Commissioners, local businesses, volunteers and performers who embraced the event and helped create such a warm welcome. The community collaboration across the village made the day something really special.'
Many people travelled to Laxey aboard heritage trams from Douglas and Ramsey, arriving ready to fill their Mannin Aboo! passports with sticker stamps from 16 local traders taking part in the scheme.
One visitor from Peel, who attended with her young family, said: 'Laxey has so much to offer, and the addition of Culture Vannin's activities made it a brilliant day out for my family. We loved being welcomed with a friendly "Moghrey Mie" - Good Morning - when we boarded the Great Laxey Mines Railway.
'The children really enjoyed collecting stickers for their Mannin Aboo! passports from local shops and cafés, and we all had great fun making Manx language crafts together and listening to music in the Square.'