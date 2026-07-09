A bout of Royal fever is set to sweep the Isle of Man over the coming days as Douglas prepares to welcome the King.
It’s been more than 13 years since Charles, now the Lord of Mann, last visited the island.
Back in April 2012, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, undertook a whistle-stop tour of the Isle of Man as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
And the Royal visit was met with much fervor and enthusiasm from residents and schoolchildren on the island, many of whom lined the streets to get the chance to meet the couple.
The first location to visit on their itinerary was the National Sports Centre in Douglas where Prince Charles was given the honour of starting a four-lap outdoor race for members of the 'Team Royal London 360 Isle of Man Cycling Club'.
Standing among crowds of Manx flag-waving schoolchildren from Manor Park School, His Royal Highness fired the starting gun on the race, much to the delight of eyewitnesses.
Once the competitors crossed the finish line, the Royal couple took time to meet local residents, including World Champion cyclist Peter Kennaugh and scratch race World Champion Ben Swift.
Their next stop was Peel where clusters of onlookers gathered in a bid to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple. Residents took to the streets of the sunset city, many proudly waving red flags emblazoned with the iconic three legs of Man.
It was a wet and wild day back then, and we can only hope this warm weather continues to show King Charles III how beautiful the island is in the sun.
We'll have comprehensive coverage of King Charles III's visit in this week's special souvenir edition of the Manx Independent, in shops on Thursday. For live updates throughout the day, including reaction, photographs and video, visit iomtoday.co.im.