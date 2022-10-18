Carnival axed but Christmas saved
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner reported that members were considering dropping the event.
This year’s carnival was held on July 23 at a cost of £20,000.
The carnival is believed to bring very little benefit to Douglas and it was agreed that ‘the organising team remains of the opinion that holding a carnival is not the best use of the Council’s resources’.
The authority’s regeneration and community committee will look at alternative, more cost effective, events that could be held in the capital for the benefit of residents.
However, Douglas’ annual Christmas light switch on will go ahead this year, whether the capital finds a sponsor or not. The event currently has a £10,000 shortfall that will either need to be filled by the council or a sponsor.
However, when councillors met last week it was agreed to go ahead with the event, which will also mark the start of late night shopping. Typically held on the last Thursday of November, that would give a date of November 24 this year.
If the Council is unable to find a sponsor the money will be found within council funds.
The event will follow a similar pattern to last year’s with events across the town, as opposed to a big switch on outside the Town Hall.
