The Castletown Festival is set to return this weekend with a range of activities on offer.
Taking place between 1pm and 8pm in the town’s Market Square, the carnival will include free bingo, face painting, market stalls, bouncy castles and live music.
Harpist Alyth Braithwaite will get the afternoon underway with a performance on the specially erected stage in the square at 1pm, before a ‘bonny baby’ competition in the town’s Methodist Hall at 1.30pm.
The selection of the festival queen and princess will take place at 2pm in the Market Square, which is open either to girls visiting the island aged seven to 12, or girls who reside in the area of Castletown, Derbyhaven or Ballasalla aged 10 to 12.
The winner will receive £30, a trophy and a special sash.
SWING will perform before and after the queen and princess selection, which will be followed by bingo at 3pm.
Conor Mahon will take to the stage at 3:30pm, followed by the traditional fancy dress parade on Back Hope Street from 4pm to 5pm, with this year’s fancy dress theme being ‘carnival’.
Fossils and the Southern Belles will then perform, before Kylie Minogue tribute act Victoria Jones will round out the day’s events at 7pm.
Market stalls will also be held in the square throughout the day which will array a number of local businesses and trades, while food and beverage stands will also be available.
Following the conclusion of the Castletown festival, the carnival fever will head to the west on Sunday with the annual Peel Carnival, which will also host a wide range of activities and events throughout the day.
The day’s proceedings will start at 10am, with stalls opening all along Peel Promenade.
Entries for the grand parade will be open outside the House of Manannan at 12pm, when all entries will assemble before being judged at 1pm.
The grand parade categories are as follows: five years and under, six to nine years, 10 years and over, adult fancy dress, floats, decorated wheels, walking tableu and best dressed animal.
The grand parade will begin at 2pm, making its way across the East Quay and the Promenade before ending up at the Creg Malin.