Willaston School has been given money to help children cope with change and loss.
The Manx Co-op presented a cheque to fund an initiative that helps children to process, reflect and understand all aspects of change or loss - such as death of a pet or parent, a change in the family make up or a move to a new country - and results in improved outcomes in health and wellbeing.
We print cheque presentations for free in our newspapers and on our website, iomtoday.co.im
Please include:
A large Jpeg attached to the email
A caption naming everyone in the photo
An explanation of who raised the money, how and why
A telephone number so a reporter can ring you to check details quickly